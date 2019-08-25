SAN DIEGO — A woman who was critically injured after she was hit by a car Sunday morning in Rancho Penasquitos died early Monday, police said. She has been identified by the medical examiner's office as 37-year-old Nang Arm of San Diego.



Medics responded to a call at 7:07 a.m. Sunday on Black Mountain Road and Carmel Mountain Road, where they found an unconscious woman with face injuries, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.



A gold-colored 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Uvelyn Nunez- Jaramillo and carrying two passengers, was heading south on the 13700 block of Black Mountain Road when the car veered to the right, SDPD Sgt. Tim Underwood said.



The car went onto a sidewalk, damaged a fence, then struck Arm who was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, Hawlins said.



Several passersby stopped at the scene to render aid to Arm and emergency personnel, Underwood said.



Detectives determined that Nunez-Jaramillo - who fled the scene, according to authorities - caused the crash. She was contacted and returned to the scene, where police determined she allegedly was driving under the influence.



She was arrested and booked in the Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility for felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run. After Arm died Monday, manslaughter charges were added against Nunez-Jaramillo.



Detectives also interviewed Nunez-Jaramillo's two passengers on Sunday, who were released, Underwood said.