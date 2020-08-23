Pedestrian fatally struck by at least 2 vehicles on El Cajon freeway

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least two vehicles on the Kumeyaay (8) Highway in El Cajon.



The crash on the westbound freeway, east of Mollison Avenue, occurred at little before 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.



One of the vehicles, possibly a four-door sedan, sustained major damage to its left side, the CHP said.



A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 4:58 a.m.