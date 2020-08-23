x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by at least 2 vehicles on El Cajon freeway

The crash on the westbound freeway, east of Mollison Avenue, occurred at little before 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police yellow line, blurred lights and traffic accident in background.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least two vehicles on the Kumeyaay (8) Highway in El Cajon.

The crash on the westbound freeway, east of Mollison Avenue, occurred at little before 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

One of the vehicles, possibly a four-door sedan, sustained major damage to its left side, the CHP said.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 4:58 a.m.