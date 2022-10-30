21-year-old man critically injured after being hit by intoxicated driver in Pacific Beach

A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an intoxicated motorcycle driver in Pacific Beach.

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a motorcycle Sunday morning while crossing a Pacific Beach intersection.

San Diego police and San Diego-Fire Rescue first responders were dispatched to the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue around 1:30 a.m. following reports that a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle, according to SDPD.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found two men lying in the middle of the Garnet Avenue and Everts Street intersection as onlookers bedecked in Halloween costumes watched from nearby sidewalks, video showed.

A black Harley Davidson believed to have struck the victim, driven by a 30-year-old man, was left wrecked on a curb after hitting a parked Prius.

The 21-year-old victim was transported to UCSD Medical Center in critical condition suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with only minor injuries, a press release from San Diego police detailed.

Police determined the driver of the motorcycle was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.