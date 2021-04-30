Pedestrian injured after being hit by van in El Cajon

Paramedics transported the unidentified pedestrian to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment.

A 34-year-old male pedestrian was being treated Friday for major injuries after being struck by a vehicle, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Around 5:30 a.m., the El Cajon resident was walking north from the south shoulder of Dehesa Road, east of Burgasia Path, said CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

At the same time, a 66-year-old man, also from El Cajon, was driving a 2013 Ford Transit van westbound on Dehesa Road and east of Burgasia Path.

As the driver headed west, the male pedestrian walked directly into his path and was struck, Garrow said, adding the pedestrian was thrown to the ground.

Paramedics transported the unidentified pedestrian to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment. CHP did not provide details on the man's injuries or his condition.

Garrow said the driver, whose identity was not made available, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.