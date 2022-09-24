Pedestrian killed in a hit and run in San Diego

A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in the Talmadge neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO — A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

San Diego police officers were called at 7:22 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard where they learned the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound while she was walking north to south on the boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims.

The vehicle fled the scene without stopping and while the pedestrian was lying in the street she was struck by a gold Toyota Camry, police said.

The victim sustained fatal injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

