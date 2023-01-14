Pedestrian killed in crash with truck in Escondido

A woman who was hit by a pickup truck in Escondido was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A woman was killed Saturday night after being hit by a pickup truck in Escondido.

Escondido Police were called to the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Broadway in Escondido around 5:22 p.m. following reports of a crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person lying in the crosswalk area of the W Washington Avenue and N Broadway intersection.

Several shopping centers and stores surround the intersection, such as Discount Tire and Walgreens.

Video from News Flash Media showed officers and patrol units blocking the rain-drenched intersection where the crash occurred and the body of an unidentified woman lying lifeless in the middle of a crosswalk.

A witness who saw the crash allegedly pulled over to comfort the victim who was hit by the truck.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The pickup truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Drugs or alcohol weren't believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic investigator Officer Paul Smyth at (760) 839-4423.