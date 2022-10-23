Pedestrian killed after being struck by van in South Bay area

A person is dead after being hit by a van on Interstate 805 in the South Bay area of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Sunday night after being hit by a van on northbound Interstate 805 in the Otay Mesa West area.

California Highway Patrol officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 around 8 p.m. following reports of a crash just south of Palm Avenue in the Otay Mesa West area of San Diego, according to CHP.

When first responders arrived on scene, they discovered a pedestrian down on the freeway.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, CHP reports showed.

Video from 619 News Media showed officers blocking the number three and four lanes just a few feet before the Palm Avenue off-ramp.

A van believed to be what hit and killed the pedestrian was also recorded on scene pulled off to the shoulder, with airbags deployed.

It’s unknown why the person was in lanes of traffic or what led up to the crash.

An investigation is underway.