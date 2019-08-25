SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday when she was hit by a car in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood, police said.

Medics responded to a call at 7:07 a.m. on Black Mountain Road and Carmel Mountain Road, where they found an unconscious woman with injuries to her face, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Hawkins said a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on 13700 Black Mountain Road when it veered to the right, striking the curb. The car continued onto the sidewalk, damaged a fence, then struck a pedestrian. The victim, in her 30s, was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The car continued a short distance down the street where it came to a stop. The driver allegedly fled the scene, but was later contacted by officers and arrested. He had not been booked into jail as of 11:45 a.m. because traffic division officers were still in the initial stages of their investigation.