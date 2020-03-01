JAMUL, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night near a casino along state Route 94 in Jamul.

The victim was hit near the Jamul Casino, at 14145 Campo Road, about 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes of state Route 94 in both directions were temporarily closed at Peaceful Valley Ranch Road about 10 p.m., then one-way traffic control was in effect about 10:10 p.m., according to Caltrans San Diego.

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed and further details of the crash were not immediately available.