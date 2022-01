The fatality occurred about 6:15 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, south of Market Street.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A male pedestrian who ventured onto Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area was struck by at least one vehicle and killed early Friday evening.

The fatality occurred about 6:15 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, south of Market Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.