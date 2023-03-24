Penasquitos, Miramar Ranch residents warned of recent home burglaries

Authorities advised residents of Miramar Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos Thursday to be extra mindful of their home security due to a series of burglaries.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities advised residents of Miramar Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos Thursday to be extra mindful of their home security due to a burglary series that has targeted the two communities over the past five weeks.

The thieves, wearing masks, gloves and hooded sweatshirts, have carried out each of the crimes between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., in some cases arriving in a dark-colored SUV, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"After entering the backyard(s) of the targeted homes, one of the (perpetrators) breaks (a) rear sliding-glass door to get inside," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said. "The burglars primarily target the master bedroom(s), taking jewelry, valuables and safes."

Residents were present during the two most recent home invasions, according to police.

"In one case, the (burglars) brought a large can of pepper spray and used it on the family dog," the lieutenant said.

Home security cameras have captured video images of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.