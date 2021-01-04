Pentagon rolls out new guidelines for transgender military members on International Trans Day of Visibility

Trans Day of Visibility began in 2009 and is an opportunity for people to celebrate the contributions of the trans community.

SAN DIEGO — March 31 is recognized as International Trans Day of Visibility, a day to bring more awareness to the contributions and challenges transgender people face. On Wednesday, U.S. military leaders also rolled out some guidelines, protecting the rights of transgender people serving their country.

On International Trans Day of Visibility, the Pentagon laid out new regulations for transgender people in the U.S. military. The guidelines prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and offer privacy protections and a pathway for medical treatment for those transitioning.

The new guidelines will take effect in 30 days and the transgender community spoke out Wednesday about the changes they say they deserve.

“Our service and armed forces are definitely stronger when they’re more inclusive and everybody has the ability to be open, be honest and be authentic. That includes being able to have access to the medical necessary treatment that transgender people need if they’re choosing to take that route,” said transgender Army Veteran, Nic Herrera.

Trans Day of Visibility began in 2009 and is an opportunity for people to celebrate the contributions of the trans community as well as bring attention to the challenges they face. Thirty-six-year-old Paulo Batista said he transitioned 11 years ago but wasn’t allowed to join the Navy. He said the new guidelines will help him live out his dream.

“We are going to be the fore-group to help educate the government on how to go about this in the next three years. So hopefully, this will help implement more permanent laws,” Batista said.

The state of Arkansas, with over a dozen other states considering similar bills, recently passed laws limiting trans youth medical care and sports participation. Kathie Moehlig is the Executive Director of Trans Families Support Services and is the mother of a transgender son. She said the bills are dangerous for trans youth and the laws are based on fear.

“This isn’t about domination. Trans athletes have been competing for years. Nobody can name a trans person who won a championship that ‘took it away' from anybody else. It’s just participation,” Moehlig said.

Batista said he knows it’ll take time for the military to figure how to implement the changes but he’s happy they’ve made the first step towards equality for all.