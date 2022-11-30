'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla.
On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
Around a dozen people can be seen on video provided to CBS 8, fleeing the beach and running into the streets.
According to witnesses, there were at least three cars waiting for the people on Spindrift Drive.
CBS 8 has reached out to all the agencies involved including Border Patrol and San Diego Police for more information, but we have yet to hear back.
WATCH RELATED: 8 hospitalized after suspected smuggling boat capsizes in Encinitas