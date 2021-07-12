At least 13 people injured in rollover crash in far East County San Diego

CalFire San Diego officials told News 8 that a truck carrying multiple people rolled over while trying to get away from Border Patrol agents.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than a dozen people were injured Tuesday night in a rollover crash in far East County San Diego, according to authorities. The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. on Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road.

CalFire San Diego officials told News 8 that a truck carrying multiple people rolled over while trying to get away from Border Patrol agents. At least 3 were seriously hurt with 13 total injured. One required a medical helicopter.

All lanes of I-8 were blocked for a time following the crash. According to a tweet from Caltrans, they were reopened as of just after 8 p.m.