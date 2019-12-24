SAN DIEGO — Five people trying to enter the United States from Mexico today through flooded drainage pipes were rescued by firefighters.



U.S. Border Patrol officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. near Dairy Mart and Clearwater roads.

"They were actually having their head up, just breathing through the ceiling of the opening of the tunnel, so that's how they came out of the opening," said Rick Romero, a lifeguard lieutenant with San Diego Fire Rescue.



The five Mexican nationals -- three men and two women -- were trapped in flood waters so high that only their heads were visible above the waterline, according to Border Patrol spokesman Justin Castrejon.



San Diego firefighters pulled the victims from the water and took them to a hospital for evaluation.

"It's extremely dangerous for anybody who enters these tunnels and a lot of times, we're grateful that we're here to make these rescues," said Jarrett Decker from U.S. Border Patrol.



Castrejon said the pipes are part of the same drainage system in which 17 people were trapped on Thanksgiving night amid a human smuggling attempt, which resulted in a similar rescue operation amid heavy rainfall. Castrejon said seven of those people were hospitalized as a result.