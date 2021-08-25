Local activist proposes 'San Diego County a welcoming region to Afghan refugees'

People's Association of Justice Advocates president, Shane Harris was joined by Afghan leaders from around the County to step up for refugees coming into San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday, People's Association of Justice Advocates president Shane Harris and Afghan leaders proposed San Diego County supervisors pass a formal resolution declaring, "San Diego County a welcoming region to Afghan refugees."

According to The People's Association of Justice Advocates, the proposal is to activate the County's official response to the international crisis in Afghanistan, in anticipation of a large influx of Afghan refugees and to provide a stronger coordinated housing accommodation plan for incoming Afghan refugees.

"Over the past week, my office has been in communication with Afghan leaders in our region," stated Harris in a letter to SD County supervisors. "Initially, we were proposing the county pass a formal resolution on record but as more concerns have grown regarding a potential influx and the number of refugees seen showing up in our region over the last few weeks ... the county needs to do more than a resolution."

(1/9) Today my office @pajmovement was joined by San Diego Afghan leaders in announcing and issuing a memorandum/policy to San Diego County @SanDiegoCounty officials regarding a more structured support strategy for Afghan refugees. pic.twitter.com/KTgsIKNqcg — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) August 24, 2021

The letter The People's Association of Justice Advocates and Afghan leaders issued to SD County supervisors listed the following proposals regarding immediate actions the county can take now to meet the humanitarian crisis: