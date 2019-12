SAN DIEGO — A person was struck and killed Sunday morning by a vehicle on Interstate 15 in the Mid-City community of San Diego.

The death on the northbound freeway, just south of El Cajon Boulevard, occurred a little after 5:05 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:36 a.m. closing northbound lanes 1 through 4 for an unknown duration.