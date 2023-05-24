Woman killed in Bay Park after being hit by train

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after being hit by a train in the Bay Park area Wednesday afternoon.
San Diego Police were notified of a crash in the 2600 block of Moreno Boulevard in Bay Park around 1:43 p.m., reporting a train hit a person.
Officers discovered a woman dead on the train tracks when they arrived.
San Diego police told CBS 8 that San Diego Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to the scene around 2:18 p.m. to conduct the investigation.
Train services were impacted.
"Due to a trespasser incident in San Diego, all #COASTER and #Amtrak [Pacific Surfliners] service may experience significant delays," North County Transit District said in a tweet.
