Woman killed in Bay Park after being hit by train

An investigation is underway in the Bay Park area after a woman was hit by a Coaster train. Train services in the area were impacted.

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after being hit by a train in the Bay Park area Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego Police were notified of a crash in the 2600 block of Moreno Boulevard in Bay Park around 1:43 p.m., reporting a train hit a person.

Officers discovered a woman dead on the train tracks when they arrived.

San Diego police told CBS 8 that San Diego Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to the scene around 2:18 p.m. to conduct the investigation.

Train services were impacted.

"Due to a trespasser incident in San Diego, all #COASTER and #Amtrak [Pacific Surfliners] service may experience significant delays," North County Transit District said in a tweet.

#COASTER: Due to a trespasser incident in San Diego, all #COASTER and #Amtrak @PacSurfliners service may experience significant delays. We apologize for the inconvenience and will keep you updated. #NCTDAlert pic.twitter.com/ttaEEu6IQ7 — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) May 24, 2023