Person killed in crash on I-805 near San Ysidro Port of Entry

At least one person was killed after being involved in a crash in southbound lanes of Interstate 805 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to CHP.

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed after a car reportedly trying to enter Mexico through the San Ysidro Port of Entry Wednesday afternoon made a U-turn and drove the wrong way in freeway lanes.

California Highway Patrol was alerted of a two-car crash around 11:54 a.m. in southbound lanes of Interstate 805 near the Camino De La Plaza off-ramp.

A witness told CHP that a white car was attempting to enter Mexico, then made a U-turn, went the wrong way, and crashed into another vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene and shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 805 near Camino De La Plaza and began diverting traffic off the freeway while first responders tended to people involved in the wreck.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said that one person was killed in the crash, and another was taken to an area hospital in known condition.

California Highway Patrol had at least three freeway lanes shut down while officials worked to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.