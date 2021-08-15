Person killed when car goes off I-5 into trees near Camp Pendleton

The vehicle was being driven recklessly and swerving when it went off I-5 into some trees, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

CAMP PENDLETON NORTH, Calif. — One person died Sunday when a vehicle went off southbound Interstate 5 near the Las Flores Viewpoint near Camp Pendleton and hit a tree, authorities said.

The collision happened at 8:51 a.m. when a speeding blue Subaru Outback

Officers said the Outback's roof was ripped off in the crash and a body was seen on the ground next to the vehicle.

Several vehicles pulled off the freeway to the right shoulder just south of the viewpoint, the CHP said.