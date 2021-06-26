Person stabbed to death in downtown San Diego

A person was stabbed to death downtown Saturday and the killer was at large.



The stabbing happened either immediately prior to or following a car crash at 2:58 p.m. Saturday at Broadway and First Avenue, San Diego police said.



A male victim was rushed in critical condition to a hospital, where he died, police said.



The connection between the crash and the stabbing was not immediately disclosed. Homicide detectives were at the scene to investigate.



There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing. The victim's name and age were not immediately released and there was no description of the suspect.