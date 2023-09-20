Peso Pluma cancels Tijuana concert amid cartel threats

The announcement comes a week after reported death threats were allegedly made against the popular Mexican singer.

TIJUANA, Baja California — The management and record label for popular Mexican singer Peso Pluma has officially canceled his upcoming concert in Tijuana.

The announcement on Wednesday comes a week after reported death threats were allegedly made against the Latin music star. Peso Pluma was set to bring his "Doble P" tour to Estadio Caliente in Tijuana on Oct. 14

A post to social media, announcement read, "Our goal is to protect the fans and team. For the safety of all those involved, we are canceling our show in Tijuana. Many thanks to all of our fans for understanding. We love you."

The post did not directly mention or address the threats made against Peso Pluma. There was also no mention if the show would be rescheduled or if tickets would be refunded.

Multiple stops of Peso Pluma’s ‘’Doble P’’ tour have been canceled or postponed across the United States, but the reasons for the schedule changes are unknown.

Mexican star Peso Pluma has skyrocketed to fame with his hit songs "Ella Baila Sola" and "AMG". Peso Pluma frequently makes references in his lyrics to drug cartels in Mexico.