CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Pet owners in Eastlake have expressed concern recently about what they call a spike in coyote attacks. The deadly attacks have been so brutal, neighbors said they are trying to raise awareness about the dangers in their community.

One resident said a neighbor lost a puppy and an older dog to a coyote attack while having a fence repaired.

Another person in the area wrote to News 8 about the loss of his dog 10-year-old Oliver. Oliver’s owner said he was too upset to go on camera but said his pup ran out the doggy door after hearing a noise and was found bloodied and motionless on the backyard patio. The man said he logged onto Nextdoor.com and saw that he wasn’t the only person to experience the same tragedy.

Daniel Desousa, director of the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services, said humans should learn to coexist with coyotes. He talked about “coyote hazing” to get them away from homes and into open spaces. He said if you’re in a car to honk at a coyote and while walking you can use an air horn.

San Diego Humane Society officer Barnie Strong said not to leave any pet food outside your home which could attract coyotes.