Peter Celecki, manager of Peter D's in Clairemont, dead at 68

Not only was Peter Celecki a renowned manager of Clairemont's oldest dive bar, but he was also a graduate of Madison High in Clairemont.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Peter Celecki, the legendary 'Peter D's' manager in Clairemont, died at the age of 68.

Not only was Peter Celecki a renowned manager of Clairemont's oldest dive bar, but he was also a graduate of Madison High in Clairemont. Celecki graduated from Madison High in 1973.

Celecki passed away after a long term battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Those who knew him describe Celecki as a giving and caring person who went out of his way to help others.

“Pete was never married and had no children so this bar and the people that come to this bar are his family," said owner of Peter D's, Peter Luster.

“Everybody had a different experience with him but one thing is the same that he was one of the kindest souls, he’d take his shirt off his back, he’d lend you money. He would do anything to make sure that this community was ok," added Josh Mogerma, who knew and later went on to work with Clecki.

"When I come to town, if I want to see an old friend that I can't find, I go here," said Janet Ferkovich, referencing Peter D's.

"Peter D's is the Madison High School alumni bar. You can see some old faces of two generations either way. Great Place," said Rick Figueroa, who also spoke highly of Peter D's.