Phishing-based email scams becoming more convincing

We have a new scam strategy to let you know about where scammers will hide behind the Amazon brand to try and steal your information

An emailed receipt confirms a recent purchase on Amazon, it looks legitimate at first glance. It say this customer bought more than $900 worth of laptops, which he did not.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Casey Nakamura, Amazon customer.

His mother's name is listed, she did not make this purchase either.

"This whole email was designed to scare me into reaching out to them and giving them information about myself so they can hack me in the future," said Nakamura.

There is an 888 number to call if you did not place this order. Here's what happen when we call pretending to fall for the scam:



The person on the other line told me to download Teamviewer.com. We did not. Our I.T. manager says team viewer is a program that allows others to remotely connect to your computer, potentially gathering personal information.

"You to have to download something, especially something that gives them access to your computer seems very very shady." said Nakamura.

Here are some other red flags to watch for:

The email address is not from Amazon. It's from a random Gmail account.

The mailing address is wrong.

The links do not work.

Here's a look at a legitimate Amazon purchase receipt:

The email address is from Amazon.

The links works and there is no phone number to call.