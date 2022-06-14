Pier to Cove Swim in La Jolla returns after 2-year hiatus

The Pier to Cove Swim from Scripps Pier to La Jolla Cove returns after a break from the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — It's safe to say COVID-19 put a lot of things on hold. One of them was the Pier to Cove Swim put on by the La Jolla Cove Swim Club, which was sidelined for two years because of the pandemic.

Patrick Ahern is on the committee and says the swim is different than other similar group swim events.

"It's very exciting to have this coming back, the Pier to Cove swim, we swim from the pier to the Cove. You're in the water, you're just very present with yourself."

The Pier to Cove Swim has been around for approximately 25 years the swim and has attracted a wide field but there are age limits.

"Anyone can be a part of it," said Ahern. "Fifteen years old, that's the youngest swimmer. There are people as old as 80."

Because the course is 1.5 miles there will be safety.

"You'll be swimming with San Diego Firefighters and San Diego Lifeguards," said Ahern. "There will also be people in boats and kayaks making sure everybody is safe."

This year's swim is on June 26th but Ahern recommends anyone interested to register in advance.

"Register online for $70 or, the day of you can register at La Jolla Shores and you are in the swim."

Swimmers get more than a T-shirt and a medal when they cross the finish line according to Mary Watson from Duke's Restaurant.

"We will have a Duke's booth down at the Cove to provide food to all the swimmers.

On the menu for the event: Hula Pork and Huli chicken, as well as several different salads.

Ahern says if you're not swimming be sure to check out the finish line.

"You see swimmers coming up and all the activities at the Cove."