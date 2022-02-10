Pinay Empowerment Summit in National City inspires people from all backgrounds

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke at the event that aims to inspire leaders in the community.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The Pinay Empowerment Summit took place in the heart of National City at Parco on 8th and B streets Saturday.

JoAnn Fields put on the event in hopes to inspire not only Filipino women, but people of all Asian American backgrounds to have a voice in the community.

Veteran trainer Rachelle Caco lead the full day leadership summit. Caco asked CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen about any struggles she has faced during her career while on the panel.

“I feel the only way you can succeed is to fail. You have to be okay with failing. You have to be okay with obstacles and know that is apart of the journey. They people that are successful have failed. There is no perfect journey. I was very persistent and that’s what led me to where I am today,” said Cohen.

Fields also led part of the work session in hopes to inspire others to take charge in the community.

“There is so much talent around the table. We all have similarities and we can find a way to make a difference,” said Fields.

They also transitioned to the Inaugural Filipino American History Gala at the University of San Diego where they celebrated local leaders and achievements.