Supervisor Jim Desmond and Borrego Springs residents speak out ahead of placement hearing for sexually violent predator

Michael Martinez was convicted of four separate cases including child molestation, annoying/molesting a child and lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond along with residents from Borrego Springs will gather and speak out Friday morning against the proposed placement of the sexually violent predator, Michael Martinez. Martinez is set to have a hearing over his proposed placement in Borrego Springs on Friday morning. During the hearing, a judge will determine if a home in Borrego Springs is suitable to place the sexually violent predator.

Martinez was convicted of four separate cases including child molestation, annoying/molesting a child and lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14.

He was recommended for placement at 3406 Running M Road in Borrego Springs.

Earlier this week Desmond told reporters the home the judge will consider is near lots of children. He said there is limited law enforcement in the area. He also said internet and cell phone coverage is unreliable. He said it is not the right place for someone who is supposed to be supervised 24 hours a day.

Chair Nathan Fletcher said there will never be an ideal place.

"I think the best location I've seen is a couple of trailers in the parking lot of a state prison. That's where you have best access to monitor folks, you have fewest people in the surrounding areas," said Chair Fletcher.

He said the county just wants to work with the state to reform the placement process.

According to Desmond, right now state hospitals make the decision of where to place sexually violent predators. County supervisors say until they have a seat at the table, they formally oppose placement of them anywhere in the county.