Hearing set for Monday on placement of convicted sexually violent predator in San Diego neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. — A placement hearing is scheduled Monday for a sexually violent predator proposed for conditional release at a home in the Mount Helix neighborhood.



Merle Wade Wakefield, 64, who is currently housed at Coalinga State Hospital, is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.



After serving their prison sentences, sexually violent predators may undergo treatment at state hospitals, and may also petition courts to continue their treatment in supervised outpatient locations.



According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Wakefield was convicted of sex crimes in 1981 and 1990 and served prison terms for each crime.



Wakefield petitioned for release into the Conditional Release Program - - or CONREP -- for sex offenders and was granted release last year.



State hospital officials have proposed placing Wakefield in a home at 10957 Horizon Hills Drive.



The public court hearing regarding Wakefield's placement is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday and can be viewed via zoom here.