Plan to build affordable housing on San Diego County-owned properties moves ahead

Health and human service facilities already on the properties would need to be demolished.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a plan to create affordable housing on county-owned properties.

Many San Diegans would agree that more housing is needed, however there are concerns in communities near the properties as some of that land is home to some valuable resources for our community.

Health and human service facilities and family resource centers sit on the properties. They serve low-income families helping them to access programs like CalWORKs, CalFresh and Medi-Cal.

The facility at 73rd and Mohawk Street has already been knocked down.

"It was a pretty busy place," Sophia said. She lives up the street from the property.

"It was health and human services so kind of welfare office as well. People brought their paperwork in," she said.

With the facility gone, she says people have tried accessing services online instead. A real estate developer plans to build 120 homes on the property with housing set aside for families who are experiencing homelessness.

"More affordable housing is definitely a must I feel in San Diego if you look at the market now it's just so expensive," she said.

The four county-owned properties under consideration include:

5001 73rd Street

4588 Market Street

3177 Ocean View Boulevard

5202 University Avenue.

The health and human service sites at 4588 Market Street, 3177 Ocean View Boulevard and 5202 University Avenue are still up and running.

"There's a long way to go with this but these are identified properties with potential for affordable housing. If we can incorporate the types of services that are there today, I think that would be in our best effort," said Supervisor Jim Desmond.

The county has money in its budget to demolish the buildings. It’s unclear when that could happen and how many homes would be built.