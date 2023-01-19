Plane crashes near South Carlsbad State Beach

The aircraft took off from Montgomery Field and ended up in the water 30 yards off shore.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19.

The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar.

Carlsbad Fire tells CBS 8 that the plane made an emergency landing approximately 30 yards off the beach and once the plane floated to shore, all three passengers exited the plane safely without any injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is registered to a San Diego-based musician and flight instructor. It is unsure whether or not he was in the plane at the time of the crash.