Small plane crashes off runway at NAS North Island in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A civilian aircraft crashed off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island Friday, coming to rest on the San Diego Bay shoreline at the edge of the water.

The aviation accident, involving a plane operated by a military contractor, occurred about 1:15 p.m., base spokesman Kevin Dixon said.

The Navy also confirmed that there were 2 people on board the plane and that there were no serious injuries.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware and based on the tail number, it seems that the Learjet 35 took off from Halsey Field on North Island at 12:22 p.m. and returned to the same location at 1:17 p.m.

It was unclear what caused the crash, which took place at the northern end of the runway, Dixon said. The airplane, which wound up stuck on a thin, sandy beach, appeared to have sustained minor damage in the accident, he said.