Watch live: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-5 freeway in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — A private pilot in a light airplane made a safe emergency landing on the freeway in San Clemente on Monday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. According to the reports, the pilot was able to land the plane on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just north of San Onofre in San Clemente, near Basilone Rd. according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The pilot experienced mechanical issues and was able to land safely and initial reports are that there were no injuries.

The plane is on the right-hand side of the freeway and is partially blocking lane 4 heading southbound.

Expect delays in the area for at least 2 hours.