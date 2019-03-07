SAN DIEGO — It is a very happy Fourth of July for people in Belmont Park. After being closed for five years due to maintenance and renovation, The Plunge is ready to reopen to the public!

The facility is now called The Plunge at Fit which is now a private athletic club. The space has a much more contemporary feel with floor to ceiling glass walls, so you can see more of the ocean. The space also has a retractable roof for better climate control. The venue also now has deck dining with food and drinks.

The Plunge is a big part of San Diego history, when it opened in May of 1925 it was the center piece of Belmont Park. To honor the rich history of the space, The Plunge at Fit has preserved historical features from the original structure. It also has replicas of original entrance archways.

The Plunge used to be the largest salt water pool in the world. Of course, that has changed and now it is a fresh water pool. Mayor Faulconer called the facility, “one that we can be proud of as San Diegans.”

The Plunge at Fit will be open to the public everyday between noon and 5 p.m. Passes can be purchased on site at the north entrance of the pool.