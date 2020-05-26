Power restored for nearly 13,000 customers in coastal San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A power outage left thousands of homes and businesses in coastal San Diego without electrical service for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.



The blackout began for unknown reasons at about 11:15 a.m., affecting Fort Rosecrans, Lindbergh Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, the Midway area, Mission Bay, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Sunset Cliffs, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.



As of 12:30 p.m., SDG&E had restored power to some neighborhoods, but nearly 13,000 customers still remained without power.



About 15 minutes later, crews had gotten all the affected areas back on line, the utility reported.



The cause of the blackout was under investigation, SDG&E spokeswoman Jessica Packard said.