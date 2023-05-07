Poison used to get rid of gophers in Ocean Beach harming other wildlife

"While it may kill the targeted species, the gophers for instance, it has long-ranging effects," said Andy Blue.

SAN DIEGO — Ocean Beach residents raised concerns two weeks ago over poison being used at a park to get rid of gophers and now believe the poison is hurting birds and other wildlife.

Residents have seen pest control at Dusty Rhodes Park and at Robb Field. Ian Livingstone lives nearby and recently spotted pest control putting poison pellets into the ground. He feared the poison might impact other animals.

"Oh great some predator that's a natural control of the pests they're trying to get rid of. It's going to get one of these poisoned animals and die. That was my first thought and a few days later here's a dead hawk laying on the grass," Livingstone said.

He's also come across several dead squirrels.

"I've seen other people letting their dogs run and it concerned me that someone's dog could run up find some animal and eat it," he said.

Wildlife experts say this is a major concern.

"While it may kill the targeted species, the gophers for instance, it has long-ranging effects," said Andy Blue, the director at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.

Every year, San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife provides for more than 12,000 animals that have been orphaned, injured, or sick.

"We often get patients that are secondary rodenticide poisoning victims you could say. They can be anything from bobcats, coyotes, even mountain lions," he said.

He and Livingstone both said they wish alternatives were used instead of poison to get rid of the gophers.

"Utilizing Owl boxes especially out in the country," Blue said.

CBS 8 reached out to the city two weeks ago about why signs aren't posted to warn visitors of the poison and reached back out again Wednesday.