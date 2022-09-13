Wanted fugitive surrenders peacefully after prompting SWAT standoff in San Diego neighborhood

After the suspect ignored repeated orders to give himself up, the agents notified the SDPD, which sent in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

SAN DIEGO — A man with a warrant out for his arrest holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a several-hour law enforcement standoff that ended in the suspect's peaceful surrender.

U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The stalemate continued until about 5:30 p.m., when the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, peacefully surrendered, SDPD public- affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.