Police and youth come together to punch out hate, racism and build trust

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With a goal of bringing youth and law enforcement together, the San Diego Police Department and Any Body Can (ABC) Youth Foundation brought back the "1 Million Punches from the Heart" event following the pandemic.

San Diego Police officers, kids and adults are punching their way to brighter beginnings and punching out hate.

"Our goal is knock out racism, gang violence and mistrust within the police," said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

It’s all for the Annual Punches from the Heart event at the San Diego Police Plaza. Its free and open to the public and went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Kids are participating in free beginner boxing instruction and timed to see how many punches they can throw in one minute.

"We want to gain the trust with the kids, so they can feel more comfortable around police," said Officer Jamsetjee.

"I like it because they teach you a lot about self defense and it's really important. It's a great way come together and have a good time," said 11-year-old Liam Muck.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the city is making sure this day is a knock out of the park.

“We proclaim today to be "ABC Youth Foundation Day" in the City of San Diego. The Moore family who runs the ABC Foundation have been doing this for a very long time and their efforts are incredible," says Mayor Gloria.

"Our young kids see that it can be better and police see it can be better," says Billy Moore, ABC Youth Foundation CEO and President.

"I enjoy it because you get to punch a lot of things to be safe and to help others. They're very nice and kind," said 8-year-old Marlom Mercardo.

The annual event has gone on for 4 years now and they plan to continue for years to come.