Police investigation into stabbing in Barrio Logan

Man found lying in street wounded dies at intersection of Logan Avenue and 17th street.

SAN DIEGO — A person was killed Sunday in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego, police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Just after midnight, police received a call about a person lying in the street at the intersection of Logan Avenue and 17th Street, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was declared dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the officers and medical personnel, the lieutenant said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. It’s still early in the investigation and there is little known about the circumstances leading up to the male’s death.

What is known is there was one other man with the victim, according to Lt. Steve Sheboloski. Detectives are searching the area for any physical evidence, surveillance video, or any additional witnesses who may be able to provide more information on the events leading up to the stabbing death of the male.

The victim's identity has not been released, but he is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic male.