VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are asking the public to help locate a missing 67-year old Vista man who's physical and health issues could put him at risk.

Deonicio Sebastian left his residence on West Indian Rock Road on Monday and has not returned or been in contact with his family since, according to sheriff's officials.

Sebastian walks with a limp and usually tells someone where he is going when he leaves. Sebastian suffers from Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Asthma, and has a pacemaker. Sebastian takes medications for these ailments every six hours.

It is common for Sebastian to walk, ride the bus, and ride the train to various locations to run errands, buy food, go shopping and go to medical appointments.

Sebastian, who frequents a Walmart in Oceanside and Arango Green Growers on Bautista Avenue in Vista, is a approximately 5-foot-4-inch, 200-pound Hispanic male with a dark complexion and a receding hairline.

Anyone spotting a man matching Sebastian's description is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.