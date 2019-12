OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people were booked into a Vista jail Wednesday night after allegedly stealing an RV in Ocean Beach, according to Carlsbad Police.

Carlsbad police officers were able to to locate the RV and two suspects in Oceanside.

The two suspects refused to exit the RV, but after 45 minutes a Sheriff's K9 was deployed and they came out.

A female suspect was treated for a dog bite.

