43 people are no longer on the run from the law after police conducted a warrant sweep in Vista, San Marcos and Escondido on Saturday, Sept. 28.

According to Sergeant Mike Gildersleeve from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, officers arrested 41 people for misdemeanors and two people for felony charges between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release from Gildersleeve, the San Diego Court Services Bureau, Vista Field Office, City of San Marcos, Rail Enforcement Team, and City of Vista Commands all teamed up for the operation. The operation was partially funded by the Sheriff's Warrant System Automation Trust Fund.