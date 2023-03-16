San Diego police arrest man suspected of multiple UTC sexual assaults

Iniabasi Aniekeme Udom, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual battery and indecent exposure.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women in University City.

Iniabasi Aniekeme Udom, 18, was arrested on Thursday charged with sexual assault, sexual battery and indecent exposure, according to the San Diego Police Deparment. Udom is in custody at the San Diego County Jail.

According to police, a search warrant on Udom's home and car uncovered additional evidence of the alleged crimes.

"SDPD’s Northern Division investigated seven cases in the north University City area where the same suspect either groped women or exposed himself to them. One of the cases rose to the level of a felony sexual assault, while the others were misdemeanor cases," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Udom is set to be arraigned on Monday.

According to police, the separate attacks began back on Jan. 2 and spanned through Feb. 17.

The incidents happened in the 7900 block of Caminito Dia, the 9100 block of Judicial Drive, the 4000 block of Palmilla Drive, the 8100 block of Via Kino, and at Nobel Drive and Regents Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The search for Udom went public on Feb. 22, when San Diego police asked for the community's help with the search and released photos.

San Diego police said the department received a substantial amount of information from the community, including witness statements and information from UCSD Police that helped in their investigation.

