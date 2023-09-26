San Diego Police arrest wanted man in San Diego River

Thomas Murphy, 53, was caught on camera attempting to swim away from officers in the San Diego River.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police arrested a wanted man on Monday who tried to escape authorities by swimming into the San Diego River.

Thomas Murphy, 53, was discovered by police while he was fishing with his pet near the San Diego River at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Murphy was caught on camera attempting to swim away from officers in the river.

San Diego Police officers including K9 units and a police helicopter responded to the scene to arrest Murphy.

Murphy swam to the edge of the river where police arrested him.

Murphy was booked into San Diego Central Jail and faces multiple felony charges including drug charges, vehicle theft, burglary and resisting an officer. His arraignment is set to begin on Sept. 27.