Police believe car wash was off when man became trapped

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 24-hour car wash in Escondido is back open after a man was found dead inside over the weekend.

The Escondido Police Department said the man drove into the car wash at the Pearl Wash on East Valley Parkway Friday. Officials said, for some unknown reason, he got out of his car. The vehicle was still in drive, it rolled and pinned him against the car wash.

"It's close to me at home so I'll come here and do my quick car wash and vacuum,” Irene Sebastian, who lives up the street.

Sebastian said she uses the car wash often.

"I was super surprised,” she said.

The 9-1-1 call came in around 11:45 pm from a person who heard the car wash alarm going off.

"After approximately 30 minutes of listening to the alarm they came up to investigate and found the man trapped between the machinery and the vehicle,” said Sergeant Russ Whitaker from the Escondido Police Department.

Police believe the 56-years-old man was the only person in the car. They don't think the car wash was on at the time.

"Officers lifted the vehicle a few inches to free the subject and pulled him out, medics arrived and performed CPR,” Whitaker said.