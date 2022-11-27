Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person

A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to SDPD enforcing a strict street vending ban.

SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban.

Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since June, San Diego Police said they would begin re-enforcing the policy.

"Last night, we had 70 hot dog vendors on 5th Avenue alone. That is a lot. That’s almost as many restaurants. It’s a real problem," said Michael Trimble, Executive Director of Gaslamp Quarter Association.

Some people said eliminating the vendors in those areas completely would create less violence and less trash.

"Vending has been out of control since 2019. No one has addressed it until this summer. It's a real burden on businesses and tourists. It causes fights and problems. There's a lot of grease and trash," said Trimble.

Other people disagreed with the ban.

"I think it's ridiculous! It makes me sad. Oftentimes, when we are downtown enjoying the nightlife, it's nice to have a late night snack," said San Diego resident Nina Moore.

Vendors are allowed near Harbor Drive by the Fish Market restaurant if they are not on 5th and Broadway Streets or Harbor and 5th.

However, vendors near the Fish Market restaurant said they are now dealing with overcrowding, and a crackdown will only worsen the problem.

"It's the wild west down here. It's already created a problem for me. I have to work twice as long for half as much money since they showed up. Sometimes I can't even get a space because they're packed so tightly," said William Dorsett, an artist/vendor who has showcased his work for many years.

"In my personal opinion, we should respect each other's spaces. We should make money and clean up after ourselves," said Joshua Estrada, a vendor.