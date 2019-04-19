SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Friday were investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman found inside her City Heights home.



The discovery was reported shortly before 8:05 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Estrella Avenue between University and Polk avenues, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.



The 53-year-old woman was found by her daughter inside the City Heights residence with signs of trauma to her upper body, the San Diego Union- Tribune reported.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Anyone with information about the slaying was urged to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.