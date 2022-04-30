San Diego Police investigating multiple people shot at Shelter Island

SDPD said they received reports of a shooting on the island at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple people have been shot at Shelter Island, creating a heavy police presence in the area, according to the San Diego Police Department. Shelter Island Drive has been shutdown as police investigate.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed to CBS 8 at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, reports of a shooting on the island began coming in. SDPD said multiple people were shot.

The exact amount of people shot is still unknown, according to SDPD. It is still unknown if they are searching for a suspect.

BREAKING: multiple people shot here on Shelter Island - witnesses say there was a scuffle on the beach then shots were fired. It happened around 9 pm. Stick with @cbs8 for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/l4Vp68FjzC — Regina Ahn (@ReginaAhn) May 1, 2022