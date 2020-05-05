Police investigating shooting in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Police on Monday night are investigating a shooting on Orange Ave. near 10th Street that left at least one person injured.
The shooting victim is a teenager, according a friend who spoke with News 8 off camera.
According to the friend, the teen was meeting up with two individuals for a offer up/ Craigslist type of deal that went wrong.
The victim's friend told News 8 that when the deal went wrong, the two suspects shot his friend.
Police described two suspects as: 1) Hispanic male adult, heavy build, last seen wearing blue sweatshirt and baggy pants, and 2) Hispanic male adult, last seen removing his clothes.
Authorities were not able to provide a vehicle description at this time.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Coronado police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.