Police investigating shooting in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado Police on Monday night are investigating a shooting on Orange Ave. near 10th Street that left at least one person injured.

The shooting victim is a teenager, according a friend who spoke with News 8 off camera.

According to the friend, the teen was meeting up with two individuals for a offer up/ Craigslist type of deal that went wrong.

The victim's friend told News 8 that when the deal went wrong, the two suspects shot his friend.

Police described two suspects as: 1) Hispanic male adult, heavy build, last seen wearing blue sweatshirt and baggy pants, and 2) Hispanic male adult, last seen removing his clothes.

Authorities were not able to provide a vehicle description at this time.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coronado police.