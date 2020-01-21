SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department on Monday were investigating a suspicious death in the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue near B Street, a few blocks from San Diego City College.

According to acting Lt. Michelle Velovich, the male victim was found with signs of trauma to his upper body. A friend of the victim had called for a welfare check after it had been a week since they last had communication.

The male victim is believed to be in his late 40s. The investigation is ongoing, according to San Diego police.